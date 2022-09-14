Arkhia To Provide Robust Infrastructure Solutions For Applications Building On Hedera

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via a blog post on Monday that Arkhia, an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider, will provide robust infrastructure solutions for applications building on Hedera.

The team said Arkhia brings a key service to the Hedera ecosystem - an enriched set of features on top of the Arkhia API suite, data analytics, and business intelligence. Furthermore, Arkhia will usher in more robust and powerful Web3 infrastructure services to applications building on the Hedera network.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.