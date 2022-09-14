copy link
Arkhia To Provide Robust Infrastructure Solutions For Applications Building On Hedera
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-09-14 13:04
HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via a blog post on Monday that Arkhia, an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider, will provide robust infrastructure solutions for applications building on Hedera.
The team said Arkhia brings a key service to the Hedera ecosystem - an enriched set of features on top of the Arkhia API suite, data analytics, and business intelligence. Furthermore, Arkhia will usher in more robust and powerful Web3 infrastructure services to applications building on the Hedera network.
Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.
HBAR is trading at $0.0640 at press time, down by more than 3% over the last 24 hours.
