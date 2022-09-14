Linux Foundation Launches OWF, An Initiative To Support Digital Wallet Creation

The Linux Foundation has revealed its plans to launch the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), which has no plans to create a digital wallet for itself. However, it aims to make it significantly easier for other companies to create interoperable digital wallets for themselves and have several more use cases.

The OpenWallet Foundation stated in a press release that it would be creating an open-source software engine that can be used by other organizations to develop their own interoperable wallets. Media relations and communications Director at the Linux Foundation, Dan Whiting, said: “The OWF intends to facilitate multiple use cases where digital credentials and digital assets can be stored and easily accessed by users.” He also said that a potential use case could include cryptocurrency.

