Opera Crypto Browser Rolls Out Support for Web3 Wallets

Jana Serfontein - CryptoDaily
2022-09-14 12:00
Opera Crypto Browser has added support for crypto wallets such as MetaMask ahead of the highly anticipated Merge via a feature named “Wallet Selector.” The technology giant announced the news on Monday on Twitter as the company looks to increase Web3 utility on its browser application.
Opera released its beta crypto browser in January 2022 to match growing interest in growing web3-enabled browsers and to enter the emerging digital asset ecosystem. Before the announcement of the new wallet selector feature, Opera’s web3 browser only supported a non-custodial crypto wallet built by the company. The latest integration from the company brings third-party digital wallets into the fold for users via the so-called wallet selector. This feature will allow Opera users to install extensions for their preferred cryptocurrency wallets such as MetaMask.
The wallet selector increases web3 utility for Opera, adding to features such as dApp interaction and Crypto Corner, a news hub that offers the latest in news happenings in cryptocurrencies. What the wallet selector essentially means is that users can seamlessly pick which one of their wallets they want to interact with a particular dApp or website. Users can now choose between their wallets directly in the browser address bar, without needing to go into settings or having to deal with competing extensions.
Opera Taps into Merge Hype
The support for wallets like MetaMask comes in the same week as the much-anticipated Merge of the Ethereum network is set to take place. The Merge, probably one of the biggest events to happen in crypto, will see the Ethereum network move from an energy-intensive proof-of-work to a more efficient proof-of-stake network. Susie Batt, Crypto Ecosystem Lead at Opera said:
The merge is the most important technological update in crypto’s history and Opera Crypto Browser is the only browser truly ready for this shift.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
