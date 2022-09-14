Binance CEO Zhao Says EU's Proposed Crypto Rules Are Fantastic, but Strict

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance CEO Zhao Says EU's Proposed Crypto Rules Are Fantastic, but Strict

Jamie Crawley - CoinDesk
2022-09-14 10:34
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao says the European Union's (EU) landmark Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation is "a little bit strict" on stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to the value of other assets like gold or the U.S. dollar.
"The drafts are not adopting USD-based stablecoins which have 75% of the liquidity in the market," Zhao said speaking at Binance Blockchain Week in Paris on Wednesday.
In June, EU lawmakers agreed to the main political points of MiCA, which will allow crypto companies to operate across the bloc's 27 member nations with a single license. Some in industry are concerned that a legislative cap on stablecoins becoming widely used as a means of payment could constrain the market, particularly for assets not priced in euros.
Despite this, CZ described MiCA as "fantastic" and said he expects it to be viewed as "the global standard" in crypto regulation for other jurisdictions to copy.
CZ also said Paris is "probably...the financial hub for crypto in Europe and the larger part of the world," and expects the industry in France to "explode" in the next five years, which will be helped by lower taxes and much easier employment laws.
France has historically had a highly regulated labour market compared to countries such as the U.K., U.S., and even many countries in the EU, making it more expensive for companies to hire and fire. President Emmanuel Macron has since 2017 set out a program to ease some of those costs which has met opposition from trade unions.
CZ said that Binance has hired 150 people for its operations in Paris with plans to hire "a couple of hundred more" by the end of the year.
In May, the exchange was approved for registration as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) with France's capital market regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). The registration permitted Binance to custody digital assets; facilitate the purchase, sale and exchange of such assets; and operate a trading platform for them.
Jack Schickler contributed reporting.
View full text