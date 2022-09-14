copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-14)
Binance
2022-09-14 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, down by -6.29% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,861 and $22,822 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,367, down by -8.45%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include CKB, WING, and REEF, up by 26%, 9%, and 7%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- LUNA Dumps 20% as Korean Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Do Kwon (Report)
- Multichain To Pause Service 6 Hours Before The Merge
- US Investment Giant KKR Tokenizes Private Equity Fund on Avalanche Blockchain
- Bitcoin Hash Rate Skyrockets Amid 55% Hike In 2 Months
- US Treasury Department: Users Will Need a License to Withdraw Funds From Tornado Cash
- ETC Group to Retain Ethereum PoW Hard Fork For ETP
- Celsius CEO Floats Daring Plan to Resurrect the Floundering Company
- Fidelity May Offer Its Retail Investors a Chance to Buy Bitcoin With the Whispers Growing Louder
- South Korean Prosecutors Launch New Investigation Into Terraform Labs: Report
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Tumbles Below $22K on Higher-Than-Expected U.S. Inflation
- Cryptos Rebound as Network GrowsRead the weekly wrap by Binance Futures here.
- US Inflation Higher Than Expected in August, Bitcoin Dips 4%
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.8599 (-34.61%)
- ETH: $1602.33 (-6.64%)
- BNB: $280.1 (-4.53%)
- XRP: $0.3373 (-4.69%)
- ADA: $0.4724 (-5.92%)
- SOL: $33.55 (-12.36%)
- DOGE: $0.06054 (-4.78%)
- DOT: $7.17 (-6.03%)
- MATIC: $0.8593 (-7.32%)
- SHIB: $0.0000122 (-4.69%)
Top gainers on Binance:
