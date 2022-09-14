copy link
LUNA Dumps 20% as Korean Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Do Kwon (Report)
Jordan Lyanche - CryptoPotato
2022-09-14 06:58
Just a day after reports emerged that the South Korean authorities had started yet another investigation against Terraform Labs, Bloomberg said a local court had issued an arrest warrant against Do Kwon and five others.
The price of the two current native assets – LUNA and LUNC – dumped hard, as the former is down by over 20% on a daily scale.
- Citing a note from a Seoul court, Bloomberg outlined the arrest warrant issued against Do Kwon and five other individuals due to a violation of capital market rules.
- Another local report claimed that Interpol will have to intervene since Kwon is currently residing in Singapore.
- It also named two of the other five Terra-related individuals – Nicholas Platias (founding member of TFL) and Han Mo – an employee.
- This latest development comes just a day after South Korean prosecutors launched another investigation against Terraform Labs to determine whether its native tokens were securities.
- As reported before, LUNA and UST were once among the ten largest cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap.
- Their demise not only wiped out roughly $50-60 billion of their own capitalization but brought down multiple companies, such as 3AC, Voyager, Celsius, and others.
- Interestingly, LUNC and LUNA performed rather well in the past few weeks, as the former gained over 200% in days at one point.
- However, both have tumbled in the past 24 hours, perhaps prompted by the all-out market crash as well as the news regarding Kwon’s arrest warrant.
