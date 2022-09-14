US Treasury Department: Users Will Need a License to Withdraw Funds From Tornado Cash

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Treasury Department: Users Will Need a License to Withdraw Funds From Tornado Cash

Felix Mollen - CryptoPotato
2022-09-14 00:34
On September 13, the U.S. Treasury Department published a guide with a series of steps for U.S. citizens to follow in order to withdraw their funds from Tornado Cash.
Tornado Cash was a mixing service shut down on August 8 by the U.S. Treasury Department. This happened after investigations showed that the platform was used to launder money thanks to its transaction obfuscation features.

Users Must Apply For a License to Withdraw Funds

Per the Treasury Department’s guidelines, U.S. users of Tornado Cash must apply for a specific license from OFAC in order to withdraw any funds deposited on Tornado Cash before August 8.
“U.S. persons or persons conducting transactions within U.S. jurisdiction may request a specific license from OFAC to engage in transactions involving the subject virtual currency.”
Users will also be required to provide “at a minimum” information about their transactions, including the wallet addresses of both the sender and the beneficiary.
OFAC reiterated the sanctions on Tornado Cash, stating that “U.S. persons are prohibited from engaging in transactions involving Tornado Cash.” Therefore, using the platform would be considered a violation of “U.S. sanctions prohibitions.”

U.S. Bans Tornado Cash But Allows Interaction With Its Code

According to OFAC, citizens can interact with Tornado Cash’s open source code without violating government sanctions. This intends to end weeks of speculation and debate about the sanctions’ extent and how they collide with free speech.
“U.S. persons would not be prohibited by U.S. sanctions regulations from copying the open-source code and making it available online for others to view, as well as discussing, teaching about, or including open-source code in written publications, such as textbooks, absent additional facts.”
Tornado Cash tweeted that all of the organization’s GitHub accounts and those of its contributors were banned; however, a fork of the code was preserved by Johns Hopkins, on GitHub, for teaching and research purposes.
Here’s the list of Tornado Cash resources that were banned
As CryptoPotato recently reported, the arrest of Alexey Pertsev, one of the developers of Tornado Cash (who was denied bail later on), sparked outrage in the crypto community to such an extent that Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., funded a class action lawsuit against the Treasury Department to defend users who were affected by the sanctions.
Vitalik Buterin and Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, claimed that they used Tornado Cash because of its anonymity when making transactions, arguing that the platform allowed them to send donations to Ukraine without falling victim to Russian hackers or the country’s government.
The post US Treasury Department: Users Will Need a License to Withdraw Funds From Tornado Cash appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text