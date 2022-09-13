Binance Market Update (2022-09-13)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, down by -6.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,047 and $22,822 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,287, down by -9.53%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include PUNDIX , CKB , and REEF , up by 52%, 19%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: