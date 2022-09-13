copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-13)
Binance
2022-09-13 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, down by -6.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,047 and $22,822 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,287, down by -9.53%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include PUNDIX, CKB, and REEF, up by 52%, 19%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Tumbles Below $22K on Higher-Than-Expected U.S. Inflation
- Cryptos Rebound as Network GrowsRead the weekly wrap by Binance Futures here.
- US Inflation Higher Than Expected in August, Bitcoin Dips 4%
- Synthetix to Suspend Some Contracts 3 Hours Before the Merge
- Starbucks Plans Launch of NFT Rewards Program Using Polygon (MATIC)
- Algorand Revealed Investments Worth $35M in Troubled Crypto Lender Hodlnaut
- PoW Mechanism Punishes Miners With Lower Hash Power – Says Vitalik Buterin
Market movers:
- LUNA: $4.2083 (-4.11%)
- ETH: $1605.19 (-7.02%)
- BNB: $279.6 (-4.99%)
- XRP: $0.3371 (-5.57%)
- ADA: $0.4704 (-7.09%)
- SOL: $34.08 (-9.53%)
- DOT: $7.15 (-7.62%)
- DOGE: $0.06013 (-5.87%)
- MATIC: $0.8569 (-8.53%)
- SHIB: $0.00001212 (-5.53%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- PUNDIX/BUSD (+52%)
- CKB/BUSD (+19%)
- REEF/BUSD (+13%)
