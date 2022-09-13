copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-13)
Binance
2022-09-13 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -4.73% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,757 and $22,822 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,789, down by -6.05%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PUNDIX, MIR, and ANC, up by 31%, 14%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Tumbles Below $22K on Higher-Than-Expected U.S. Inflation
- Cryptos Rebound as Network GrowsRead the weekly wrap by Binance Futures here.
- US Inflation Higher Than Expected in August, Bitcoin Dips 4%
- Synthetix to Suspend Some Contracts 3 Hours Before the Merge
- Starbucks Plans Launch of NFT Rewards Program Using Polygon (MATIC)
- Algorand Revealed Investments Worth $35M in Troubled Crypto Lender Hodlnaut
- PoW Mechanism Punishes Miners With Lower Hash Power – Says Vitalik Buterin
Market movers:
- LUNA: $4.4288 (+7.06%)
- ETH: $1591.41 (-6.71%)
- BNB: $282.8 (-3.71%)
- XRP: $0.3391 (-3.80%)
- ADA: $0.4693 (-6.87%)
- SOL: $34.66 (-6.75%)
- DOT: $7.22 (-6.11%)
- DOGE: $0.06021 (-5.06%)
- MATIC: $0.8525 (-6.55%)
- SHIB: $0.00001219 (-4.62%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- PUNDIX/BUSD (+31%)
- MIR/BUSD (+14%)
- ANC/BUSD (+14%)
