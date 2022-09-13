Pancakeswap Burns 7,060,367 CAKE Tokens This Week

The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Monday that it has burned 7,060,367 CAKE tokens (worth $32 million) this week. The decentralized exchange generated $1.43 million (317k CAKE tokens) in trading fees for its Swap and Perpetual market and $7k (2k CAKE tokens) from its NFT marketplace. The Predictions and Lottery markets generated 89k CAKE ($401k) and 34k CAKE ($152k), respectively.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by more than 2.68% today and is currently trading at $4.433.