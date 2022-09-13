Tether (USDT) Launches On The NEAR Network

Tether, the team behind the USDT stablecoin, announced via a blog post on Monday that its USDT is now available on the Near network. The stablecoin is now live on Algorand, Avalanche, Bitcoin Cash’s Simple Ledger Protocol (SLP), Ethereum, EOS, Kusama, Liquid Network, Omni, Polygon, Tezos, Tron, Solana and Statemine, the team said.

NEAR Protocol

is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps similarly usable to those on today’s web. The network runs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Nightshade, which aims to provide dynamic scalability and stabilize fees.

NEAR

is trading at $4.999, down by 3.94% in the last 24 hours.