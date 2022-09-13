copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-13)
Binance
2022-09-13 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.72% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,976 and $22,640 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,242, down by -0.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PUNDIX, PHB, and AMB, up by 88%, 57%, and 47%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Synthetix to Suspend Some Contracts 3 Hours Before the Merge
- Starbucks Plans Launch of NFT Rewards Program Using Polygon (MATIC)
- Algorand Revealed Investments Worth $35M in Troubled Crypto Lender Hodlnaut
- PoW Mechanism Punishes Miners With Lower Hash Power – Says Vitalik Buterin
- Merriam-Webster Adds ‘Metaverse’ and ‘Altcoin’ To Its DictionaryThe United State’s oldest dictionary publisher is carving out space for cryptocurrencies. The dictionary publisher added a fresh batch of terms including “Altcoin,” “Metaverse,” and “Unbanked” to its lexicon in a nod to crypto.
- First Mover Americas: Countdown's On for Ethereum Merge, but Price is Slipping Versus Bitcoin
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Outflows Of $63M Last WeekDigital asset investment products saw outflows of $63 million last week, marking a fifth consecutive week of outflows, CoinShares said in a weekly report on Monday.
- Starbucks to Offer NFT-Based Loyalty Program Alongside PolygonStarbucks (SBUX) is set to begin a non-fungible token (NFT)-based loyalty program with the blockchain technology provided by Polygon.
- Ether Lags Bitcoin As Ethereum Merge Nears. Here is Why?With the U.S. dollar restrained and Ethereum's supposedly-bullish upgrade, the Merge, almost here, stars seem aligned in favor of ether (ETH). And yet, the native token of Ethereum's blockchain has been underperforming bitcoin (BTC) since Friday.
- Crypto Volatility: 3 Major Events Coming This Week
- BUSD Breaks All-Time High, Crosses $20B Market Cap After Binance Auto-Convert Announcement
Market movers:
- LUNA: $4.3674 (-10.94%)
- ETH: $1716.06 (-2.24%)
- BNB: $293.3 (-1.31%)
- XRP: $0.3539 (-0.81%)
- ADA: $0.5016 (-2.09%)
- SOL: $38.27 (+5.86%)
- DOT: $7.63 (-2.55%)
- DOGE: $0.06359 (-1.23%)
- MATIC: $0.9269 (+2.98%)
- SHIB: $0.0000128 (-2.51%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- PUNDIX/BUSD (+88%)
- PHB/BUSD (+57%)
- AMB/BUSD (+47%)
View full text