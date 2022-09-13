Ripple Whale Transactions Spike With Over 421 Million XRP on the Move

According to Whale Alert, a total of 421,219,375 (421.21 million) XRP tokens have been shuffled between cryptocurrency exchanges and unknown wallets over the last 24 hours. At the current exchange rate, the funds were worth $379.58 million.

The transactions mainly involved Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) cryptocurrency exchange partners, Bitstamp and Bitso. Based on this, it is believed that all large movements of XRP coins involving Bitso and Bitstamp are mostly ODL-related.