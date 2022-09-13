Abra Plans to Launch a US-Chartered Bank and Allow Crypto Deposits

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Abra Plans to Launch a US-Chartered Bank and Allow Crypto Deposits

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-09-13 08:01
The California-based cryptocurrency exchange Abra plans to form two financial institutions, called Abra Bank and Abra International.
The former will provide digital asset services to American customers and businesses, while the latter will expand outside the States.

Abra Sets up Banks With Crypto Focus

In a recent announcement, the company revealed that Abra Bank will become the first regulated bank in the USA upon its launch in 2023, allowing American-based clients to employ cryptocurrencies and access global fiat on and off ramps. Abra International will provide the same options for users outside the States and should see the light of day by the end of 2022.
“We believe that for Abra, this is a defining moment that brings us closer to our mission to make financial independence and well-being accessible to everyone, everywhere,” the firm said.
The exchange assured that the establishment of the financial institutions will comply with necessary regulatory guidelines. It will also ensure maximum security and transparency for its clients.
“Abra believes that the best way to become the default Web 3 wallet and crypto bank for everyone is by embracing a global regulatory framework that provides for transparency, oversight, security, and agency,” the trading venue stated.
As part of the upcoming launch of the monetary institutions, Abra will also introduce a new product called Abra Boost. It should become live on October 3, 2022, enabling all qualified investors to deposit and earn interest on their cryptocurrencies.
Institutional and accredited investors will have access to the feature in the US, while it will be available even to retail abroad.

Abra’s Regulatory Problems

In July 2020, the US SEC and the CFTC ordered the platform and its Philippines-based partner Plutus Technologies to pay $300,000 in fines for offering illegal swaps to American retail investors. The regulators added that Abra sold the swaps without the necessary registration. Daniel Michael – a top executive at the SEC – said at the time:
“Businesses that structure and effect security-based swaps may not evade the federal securities laws merely by transacting primarily with non-U.S. retail investors and setting up a foreign entity to act as a counterparty while conducting crucial parts of their business in the United States.”
The post Abra Plans to Launch a US-Chartered Bank and Allow Crypto Deposits appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text