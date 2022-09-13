Abra Plans to Launch a US-Chartered Bank and Allow Crypto Deposits

The California-based cryptocurrency exchange Abra plans to form two financial institutions, called Abra Bank and Abra International.

The former will provide digital asset services to American customers and businesses, while the latter will expand outside the States.

Abra Sets up Banks With Crypto Focus

In a recent announcement, the company revealed that Abra Bank will become the first regulated bank in the USA upon its launch in 2023, allowing American-based clients to employ cryptocurrencies and access global fiat on and off ramps. Abra International will provide the same options for users outside the States and should see the light of day by the end of 2022.

“We believe that for Abra, this is a defining moment that brings us closer to our mission to make financial independence and well-being accessible to everyone, everywhere,” the firm said.

The exchange assured that the establishment of the financial institutions will comply with necessary regulatory guidelines. It will also ensure maximum security and transparency for its clients.

“Abra believes that the best way to become the default Web 3 wallet and crypto bank for everyone is by embracing a global regulatory framework that provides for transparency, oversight, security, and agency,” the trading venue stated.

As part of the upcoming launch of the monetary institutions, Abra will also introduce a new product called Abra Boost. It should become live on October 3, 2022, enabling all qualified investors to deposit and earn interest on their cryptocurrencies.

Institutional and accredited investors will have access to the feature in the US, while it will be available even to retail abroad.

Abra’s Regulatory Problems

In July 2020, the US SEC and the CFTC ordered the platform and its Philippines-based partner Plutus Technologies to pay $300,000 in fines for offering illegal swaps to American retail investors. The regulators added that Abra sold the swaps without the necessary registration. Daniel Michael – a top executive at the SEC – said at the time:

“Businesses that structure and effect security-based swaps may not evade the federal securities laws merely by transacting primarily with non-U.S. retail investors and setting up a foreign entity to act as a counterparty while conducting crucial parts of their business in the United States.”

