Report of Amber Group’s Workforce to See 5%-10% Reduction

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Report of Amber Group’s Workforce to See 5%-10% Reduction

Arun Srivastav - CryptoPotato
2022-09-13 05:47
Blockchain company Amber Group will see a reduction of its workforce in the range of 5%-10% this year.
The Singapore-headquartered firm has about 900 staff on its rolls, increasing from around 200 to 300 before the 2021 bull market.

Reducing Headcount

“We are currently reducing in roles that are lower in the priority given market conditions, and increasing headcount in roles that are higher priority,” the company’s co-founder, Tiantian Kullander told Bloomberg, adding that the company reviews and adjusts global headcount every quarter.
The company is also hiring for at least 18 positions across different locations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom, a Bloomberg report said.
After nearly a year of the bull market, when the meltdown began in May, several leading crypto platforms had to announce sudden lay-off plans.

$200 Million Funding

In February, Amber Group closed a $200 million Series B+ round at $3 billion in valuation, led by Temasek along with Sequoia China, Pantera Capital, and Tiger Global Management, while also seeing the participation of Coinbase Ventures, among others.
The company said it was planning to use the fund for expansion and strategic acquisition as well as other sustainable initiatives. Last year, Amber Group raised $100 in the Series B round.
WhaleFin is the Amber Group’s digital asset platform for individual investors and traders, and it has recently signed sponsorship deals with Chelsea FC and Atletico de Madrid.
The post Downturn Effects: Amber Group’s Workforce to See 5%-10% Reduction (Report) appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text