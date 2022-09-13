Report of Amber Group’s Workforce to See 5%-10% Reduction

Blockchain company Amber Group will see a reduction of its workforce in the range of 5%-10% this year.

The Singapore-headquartered firm has about 900 staff on its rolls, increasing from around 200 to 300 before the 2021 bull market.

Reducing Headcount

“We are currently reducing in roles that are lower in the priority given market conditions, and increasing headcount in roles that are higher priority,” the company’s co-founder, Tiantian Kullander told Bloomberg, adding that the company reviews and adjusts global headcount every quarter.

The company is also hiring for at least 18 positions across different locations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom, a Bloomberg report said.

After nearly a year of the bull market, when the meltdown began in May, several leading crypto platforms had to announce sudden lay-off plans.

$200 Million Funding

In February, Amber Group closed a $200 million Series B+ round at $3 billion in valuation, led by Temasek along with Sequoia China, Pantera Capital, and Tiger Global Management, while also seeing the participation of Coinbase Ventures, among others.

The company said it was planning to use the fund for expansion and strategic acquisition as well as other sustainable initiatives. Last year, Amber Group raised $100 in the Series B round.

WhaleFin is the Amber Group’s digital asset platform for individual investors and traders, and it has recently signed sponsorship deals with Chelsea FC and Atletico de Madrid.

