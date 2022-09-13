Exchange
Starbucks Plans Launch of NFT Rewards Program Using Polygon (MATIC)

Remmy Bahati - BeInCrypto
2022-09-13 04:55
Coffee retail chain, Starbucks, is moving to bring the future of web3 dining to the coffee industry by launching Starbucks Odyssey, a program that will enable customers to earn and buy digital assets.
The program, set to roll out later this year, will enable Starbucks chains in the United States to engage customers with digital experiences, unlock exclusive rewards and grow their brands with web3 solutions, according to a statement released by Starbucks.Partnering with blockchain company Polygon (MATIC), Starbucks Odyssey will offer non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that can be used to earn unique experiences over traditional promotions and discounts. The NFT’s will be purchased using credit, and a crypto wallet is not necessary.
“Leveraging Web3 technology will allow our members to access experiences and ownership that were not possible before. Starbucks Odyssey will transcend the foundational benefits that our Starbucks Rewards members have come to love, and unlock digital, physical and experiential benefits that are uniquely Starbucks,” a Starbucks statement read in part.

Customers will track their NFT rewards using app

The Starbucks NFT launch is an extension of the Starbucks rewards collection program, and customers will use their login credentials to access them. Once logged in, members can engage in Starbucks Odyssey ‘journeys,’ a series of activities, such as playing interactive games or taking on fun challenges to deepen their knowledge of coffee and Starbucks. Members will be rewarded for completing journeys with a digital collectible ‘journey stamp’ (NFT).“Each digital collectable stamp will include a point value based on its rarity, and the stamps can be bought or sold among members within the marketplace, with ownership secured on a blockchain” said Starbucks.

Customers can sign up for the waitlist

This is the first web3 technology undertaking by Starbucks since it started to integrate the real world of retail and merchandise, innumerable forms of creative digital content, and fan interactivity with 21st-century crypto transactions in its businesses. The new NFT rewards program is also designed to allow customers to broaden their coffee knowledge through playing interactive coffee games. Starbucks’ employees will be placed on the waitlist to participate in the newly invented program.
The post Starbucks Plans Launch of NFT Rewards Program Using Polygon (MATIC) appeared first on BeInCrypto.
