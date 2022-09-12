copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-12)
Binance
2022-09-12 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,459 and $22,494 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,120, up by 2.20%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHB, SNM, and LOOM, up by 179%, 132%, and 57%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Merriam-Webster Adds ‘Metaverse’ and ‘Altcoin’ To Its DictionaryThe United State’s oldest dictionary publisher is carving out space for cryptocurrencies. The dictionary publisher added a fresh batch of terms including “Altcoin,” “Metaverse,” and “Unbanked” to its lexicon in a nod to crypto.
- First Mover Americas: Countdown's On for Ethereum Merge, but Price is Slipping Versus Bitcoin
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Outflows Of $63M Last WeekDigital asset investment products saw outflows of $63 million last week, marking a fifth consecutive week of outflows, CoinShares said in a weekly report on Monday.
- Starbucks to Offer NFT-Based Loyalty Program Alongside PolygonStarbucks (SBUX) is set to begin a non-fungible token (NFT)-based loyalty program with the blockchain technology provided by Polygon.
- Ether Lags Bitcoin As Ethereum Merge Nears. Here is Why?With the U.S. dollar restrained and Ethereum's supposedly-bullish upgrade, the Merge, almost here, stars seem aligned in favor of ether (ETH). And yet, the native token of Ethereum's blockchain has been underperforming bitcoin (BTC) since Friday.
- Crypto Volatility: 3 Major Events Coming This Week
- BUSD Breaks All-Time High, Crosses $20B Market Cap After Binance Auto-Convert Announcement
- Blockchain Supporter NEAR Unveils $100M VC Fund Targeting Web3 Culture and Entertainment
- ‘Ethereum Merge’ Google Searches Now Show Handy Countdown Clock
- Half of Bitcoin Is Held at a Net Unrealized Profit
- The Conservative Party of Canada Elects Pro-Bitcoin Leader Pierre Poilievre as Party Head
- Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits All-Time High, Next Bitcoin Halving Projected for Q4 2023
- Shiba Inu Ecosystem is Growing, But Shib Price at Risk of 20% Drop
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $25,000 in ALGO Token Vouchers, With Additional $5,000 in ALGO Welcome Gift for New Users!
- Terraform Labs Backs LUNC 1.2% Tax Burn, While Terra Classic Community Launches Proposal to Re-Enable IBC Protocol
- Web3 Games and Metaverse Projects Raised $748 Million in August, DappRadar Report Shows
- MicroStrategy to Purchase More Bitcoin From Proceeds of A $500 Million Stock Sale
- Algorand Foundation Discloses $35M Exposure in Hodlnaut
- JPMorgan Continues Web3 Hiring Spree, Now Focusing on Payments
Market movers:
- LUNA: $4.14 (-25.90%)
- ETH: $1706.12 (-3.54%)
- BNB: $293.4 (-0.34%)
- XRP: $0.3528 (-0.70%)
- ADA: $0.5045 (-1.35%)
- SOL: $37.16 (+5.42%)
- DOT: $7.71 (-0.39%)
- DOGE: $0.06344 (-1.20%)
- MATIC: $0.9129 (+1.75%)
- SHIB: $0.00001278 (-1.92%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text