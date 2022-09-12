Aave Community Approves The Development Of Aave Protocol V3

The Aave team announced via Twitter on Friday that its community has given the approval for retroactive funding and development of Aave Protocol V3. According to the proposal, the Aave DAO will retribute a total of $16.28M in retroactive funding to Aave Companies for the development of Aave Protocol V3. This total includes $15M for work performed directly by the team over the course of more than one year and $1.28M for costs paid to third-party audit services.

Furthermore, Aave V3 provided enhanced features to the Aave Protocol based on community feedback, solving limitations in V2 while pushing important new features to the forefront of the protocol and contributing to the overall success and strength of the Aave ecosystem.