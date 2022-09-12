Celer Network Expands Its Partnership With Atlantis Loans

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Friday that it has expanded its partnership with Atlantis Loans to cover MetisDAO. Atlantis Loans is an open source and non-custodial liquidity protocol for earning interest on deposits and borrowing assets. With this expansion, users can now bridge the ATL token between the BNBChain, Polygon, Avalanche, and MetisDAO networks.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by 2.65% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01940.