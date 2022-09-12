Celer Network Announces A Partnership With OKSE

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Friday that it has partnered with OKSE. The Okse Card is a decentralized solution to pay with crypto at over 60 Million shops worldwide within the Visa and Mastercard networks. The partnership means that Celer Network’s cBridge now supports the quick and easy transfer and bridging of the OKSE token. Users can bridge the token between BNBChain, Fantom, and Avalanche.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by 2.65% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01940.