NEAR Blockchain Moves Ahead with Phase One of Sharding Upgrade

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

NEAR Blockchain Moves Ahead with Phase One of Sharding Upgrade

Cameron Thompson - CoinDesk
2022-09-12 10:00
Layer-1 NEAR protocol on Monday initiated a key phase of its “sharding” upgrade meant to increase the blockchain’s processing speed, and slashed the price for stakers hoping to participate in how the network runs.
NEAR, which launched in 2019 with then-unrealized plans to boost transaction speeds by splitting its network into parallel processors (so-called sharding), kicked off Phase 1 or its “Nightshade” playbook facilitated by NEAR contributor Pagoda. This phase sees the introduction of specialist “chunk-only validators” that feed into the sharding mechanism but are easier to set up than full nodes.
Paired with an 86% decrease in the collateral requirements for all participants of the proof-of-stake chain, the changes seek to radically lower the barrier to entry for NEAR validators, and thus increase decentralization.
“The more users the network gets, the more decentralized the network gets as well. This enables the ability to kind of continue adding more validators as there's more demand for the network,” said NEAR co-founder Illia Polosukhin.
Pagoda estimated in a press release that the changes could lead to 200 additional validators joining the 100-strong network. Polosukhin was more iron-clad, stating in an interview with CoinDesk that NEAR “will go from 100 to 300 active” validators. Regardless, Polosukhin claimed the new validators will increase decentralization on NEAR.
Sharding is a chain-splicing mechanism that NEAR utilizes to grow the network’s output. According to Polosukhin, separating the chain into smaller chains makes the network more efficiently process transactions.
NEAR’s plan to shard the network will be done through a four step program called Nightshade. Earlier this year, it began Phase 0 of sharding the network, and will complete the upcoming phases of the upgrade in 2023.
NEAR, a Proof-of-Stake layer 1, has been historically seen as a threat to Ethereum due to its cheaper and faster transactions. However, the upcoming merge, which will take the network from its current Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake, brings competition back into the limelight.
Polosukhin said that although NEAR’s vision was “aligned” with Ethereum since the chain was developed in 2018, it hasn’t “delivered on scalability.” Through its sharding upgrades, NEAR seeks to make a scalable, efficient network for those who interact in the ecosystem.
“NEAR’s vision is that you should not have limited throughput,” said Polosukhin. “You should be able to continue expanding demand by adding more capacity.”
View full text