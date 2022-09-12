copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-12)
Binance
2022-09-12 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 1.10% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,459 and $22,371 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,232, up by 2.59%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LOOM, PHB, and STPT, up by 165%, 115%, and 62%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Blockchain Supporter NEAR Unveils $100M VC Fund Targeting Web3 Culture and Entertainment
- ‘Ethereum Merge’ Google Searches Now Show Handy Countdown Clock
- Half of Bitcoin Is Held at a Net Unrealized Profit
- The Conservative Party of Canada Elects Pro-Bitcoin Leader Pierre Poilievre as Party Head
- Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits All-Time High, Next Bitcoin Halving Projected for Q4 2023
- Shiba Inu Ecosystem is Growing, But Shib Price at Risk of 20% Drop
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $25,000 in ALGO Token Vouchers, With Additional $5,000 in ALGO Welcome Gift for New Users!
- Terraform Labs Backs LUNC 1.2% Tax Burn, While Terra Classic Community Launches Proposal to Re-Enable IBC Protocol
- Web3 Games and Metaverse Projects Raised $748 Million in August, DappRadar Report Shows
- MicroStrategy to Purchase More Bitcoin From Proceeds of A $500 Million Stock Sale
- Algorand Foundation Discloses $35M Exposure in Hodlnaut
- JPMorgan Continues Web3 Hiring Spree, Now Focusing on Payments
- Florida Alerts Residents to Auto-Warranty Scams Requesting Crypto Payments
- SEC to Set up Specialized Unit for Crypto Issuer Filing
- Singapore’s Largest Bank Makes Pivot to Metaverse With Sandbox Partnership
- Why Devere CEO Doesn’t Hesitate In Buying the Bitcoin Dip
Market movers:
- LUNA: $4.8949 (-20.67%)
- ETH: $1754.35 (-0.57%)
- BNB: $297.2 (+0.54%)
- XRP: $0.3569 (+0.28%)
- ADA: $0.5123 (-0.99%)
- SOL: $36.15 (+4.33%)
- DOT: $7.84 (+1.55%)
- DOGE: $0.06438 (+0.66%)
- MATIC: $0.8998 (+0.41%)
- SHIB: $0.00001312 (+0.85%)
Top gainers on Binance:
