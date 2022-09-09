Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits All-Time High, Next Bitcoin Halving Projected for Q4 2023

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits All-Time High, Next Bitcoin Halving Projected for Q4 2023

Rahul Nambiampurath - BeInCrypto
2022-09-12 06:25
Bitcoin’s hash rate has hit a new all-time high of 281.79 million. The next BTC halving is now projected to take place as early as Q4 2023.
The date for the next bitcoin halving has been pulled forward as the hash rate has hit a new all-time high. The bitcoin hash rate hit a raw value of 281.79 million on Sept. 11, which indicates that more people are jumping on board and is a good sign for the health of the network. The halving date was expected sometime in May of 2024, but at current levels, it is slated for the last quarter of 2023.
As Bitcoin Hashrate rises up to all time highs, there's an important second order effect to remember: The Halving.Before this, it was expected for 2024, but now the projected date for the next $BTC halving has been moved to Q4'23. pic.twitter.com/yV5fxKud7W
— The TIE (@TheTIEIO) September 12, 2022
The rewards distribution for miners halves with every bitcoin halving, and this event happens after every 210,000 blocks are mined. With more miners on board, more blocks are being mined, which pulls the halving date forward.
The next halving will reduce the bitcoin block rewards to 3.125 bitcoins. The whole halving process will continue until the year 2140 when it is estimated that all 21 million bitcoins will be mined. This makes the network a deflationary one, and proponents argue that this will push the value of the asset up over time.

Bitcoin halving date edges closer

The next halving will take place in approximately 1.5 years, but if the current rate holds up, it could shave a few months from that timeline. The current block height is 753,742 and the halving will take place at a block height of 840,000.
The previous halving took place in May 2020, to much celebration. Between that event and the halving that took place in 2016, bitcoin trading volume increased by 50x. There was some concern that the halving would result in decreased miner involvement, but those fears were dispelled.

Numbers looking good

Bitcoin has pushed past the $21,000 mark, which is an optimistic sign for the asset. Reports showed that mining revenue dropped below $1 billion for the fourth consecutive month, but the overall sentiment appears strong.
BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView
Following the last halving, bitcoin’s average transaction fee increased by 647%. While there is a lot of time between now and the next halving, and despite the bearish mood that has set over the market in the past few months, investors are generally buoyant about the asset’s future.
The post Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits All-Time High, Next Bitcoin Halving Projected for Q4 2023 appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text