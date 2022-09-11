Binance Market Update (2022-09-11)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.42% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,356 and $21,872 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,622, up by 0.20%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LOOM , PHB , and AERGO , up by 77%, 77%, and 52%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: