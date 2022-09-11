copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-11)
Binance
2022-09-11 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.42% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,356 and $21,872 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,622, up by 0.20%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LOOM, PHB, and AERGO, up by 77%, 77%, and 52%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Florida Alerts Residents to Auto-Warranty Scams Requesting Crypto Payments
- SEC to Set up Specialized Unit for Crypto Issuer Filing
- Singapore’s Largest Bank Makes Pivot to Metaverse With Sandbox Partnership
- Why Devere CEO Doesn’t Hesitate In Buying the Bitcoin Dip
- U.S. Senators Ask Zuckerberg About Crypto Scams on Meta Apps
- Merge Ready: Ethereum Completes Last Shadow Fork Before the Transition
Market movers:
- LUNA: $5.6517 (-7.45%)
- ETH: $1763.79 (+1.26%)
- BNB: $294.8 (-0.07%)
- XRP: $0.3553 (-0.53%)
- ADA: $0.5118 (+0.10%)
- SOL: $35.29 (+1.03%)
- DOT: $7.72 (-0.13%)
- DOGE: $0.06384 (-0.67%)
- MATIC: $0.8952 (-0.57%)
- SHIB: $0.00001298 (-1.67%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LOOM/BUSD (+77%)
- PHB/BUSD (+77%)
- AERGO/BUSD (+52%)
