MicroStrategy to Purchase More Bitcoin From Proceeds of A $500 Million Stock Sale

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MicroStrategy to Purchase More Bitcoin From Proceeds of A $500 Million Stock Sale

Newton Gitonga - ZyCrypto
2022-09-11 18:00
MicroStrategy, the largest publicly listed Bitcoin holding company in the world, plans to double down on its BTC purchases using proceeds from a $500 million sale of its stock.
According to a Friday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Microstrategy contracted two global investment firms, BTIG and Cowen, as agents to help it sell its company shares for an aggregate price of up to $500 million. The filing further stated that in addition to the proceeds being used for “general corporate purposes,” MicroStrategy would allocate part of the money to purchasing more Bitcoin.
The latest filing comes less than two months since Michael Saylor stepped down as Microstrategy’s CEO. At the time, he had disclosed that he would be focussing more on the firm’s Bitcoin acquisition strategy and related advocacy initiatives. Since it started acquiring crypto in 2020 using money raised from stock and bond offerings, the Virginia Based business intelligence firm has accumulated more than 130,000 BTC valued at just over $2.7 billion.
However, following an over 70% drop in BTC price after tapping an all-time high of $68,900 in November, the company’s Bitcoin value was greatly affected. In the second quarter, MicroStrategy reported a loss of about $1 billion alongside a $917.8 million impairment charge tied to a decline in the value of its Bitcoin stash.
As ZyCrypto reported, the Bitcoin community was recently astounded by Michael Saylor being sued by the Washington DC attorney general for tax fraud. The suit claimed that Saylor evaded paying taxes on earnings with the help of MicroStrategy’s officials in the district since 2013. It also took aim at the businessman’s Bitcoin holdings which are estimated to be around 18,000 BTC based on an early 2021 disclosure. With the estimated damages from the suit running north of $100 million, the businessman may be forced to liquidate some of his BTC to meet costs, according to some experts.
Meanwhile, the crypto community has lauded Friday’s move, with many believing that the firm’s plan to continue purchasing the cryptocurrency could continue providing a boon for crypto prices.
On Friday, MicroStrategy’s shares surged over 12%, with Bitcoin adding roughly 11.56%, the most significant single-day gain since June. Other cryptocurrencies also grew, with Ethereum, Cardano, and Shiba Inu adding over 5% each while the global crypto market capitalization swelled past the $1.05 trillion mark.
View full text