copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-11)
Binance
2022-09-11 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 1.69% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,178 and $21,814 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,636, up by 1.94%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AERGO, LOOM, and PHB, up by 116%, 63%, and 48%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Florida Alerts Residents to Auto-Warranty Scams Requesting Crypto Payments
- SEC to Set up Specialized Unit for Crypto Issuer Filing
- Singapore’s Largest Bank Makes Pivot to Metaverse With Sandbox Partnership
- Why Devere CEO Doesn’t Hesitate In Buying the Bitcoin Dip
- U.S. Senators Ask Zuckerberg About Crypto Scams on Meta Apps
- Merge Ready: Ethereum Completes Last Shadow Fork Before the Transition
- Hackers Moved $500K Stolen Funds to Tornado Cash Undermining the Ban
Market movers:
- LUNA: $5.587 (-5.70%)
- ETH: $1768.07 (+3.03%)
- BNB: $294.4 (+0.41%)
- XRP: $0.3553 (-0.17%)
- ADA: $0.5112 (-0.66%)
- SOL: $35.25 (+2.14%)
- DOT: $7.74 (+1.04%)
- DOGE: $0.06419 (+0.44%)
- MATIC: $0.8971 (+0.99%)
- SHIB: $0.00001302 (+0.23%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- AERGO/BUSD (+116%)
- LOOM/BUSD (+63%)
- PHB/BUSD (+48%)
View full text