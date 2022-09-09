SEC to Set up Specialized Unit for Crypto Issuer Filing

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SEC to Set up Specialized Unit for Crypto Issuer Filing

Oluwapelumi Adejumo - BeInCrypto
2022-09-11 13:30
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will create dedicated offices to deal with filings related to the life science sector and cryptocurrencies.
The regulator announced this development on September 9, saying the “Office of Industrial Applications and Services” and “Office of Crypto Assets” will become its newest offices.
It already has seven dedicated offices under the department that handles corporate disclosure filing, and these new offices will be under the Division of Corporation Finance’s Disclosure Review Program (DRP).

Crypto’s growth necessitated new development

The decision to create these new offices is based on the recent growth in the crypto asset and the life sciences industries and the need for more specialized support, an official of the agency said in a statement.
According to Renee Jones, the director of SEC’s DRP, “The creation of these new offices will enable the DRP to enhance its focus in the areas of crypto assets, financial institutions, life sciences, and industrial applications and services and facilitate our ability to meet our mission.”
Meanwhile, the office continues the review filings for crypto assets as done by the DRP. With the office, SEC believes that it can better focus “resources and expertise to address the unique and evolving filing review issues related to crypto assets.”
On its part, the office of Industrial Applications and Services will now handle the review of non-pharma, non-biotech, and non-medicinal products, which was previously in the purview of the office of life sciences.

SEC Chair is committed to crypto regulation

The new office shows the SEC’s commitment to regulating cryptocurrencies. SEC chairman Gary Gensler has said on several occasions that most of the cryptocurrencies in the market are unregistered securities.
He reiterated this in a speech delivered on September 8, saying that “Offers and sales of these thousands of crypto security tokens are covered under the securities laws.”
Additionally, he called on cryptocurrency creators to work with the SEC to register their tokens as securities where appropriate.
“Investors deserve disclosure to help them sort between the investments that they think will flourish and those that they think will flounder. Investors deserve to be protected against fraud and manipulation,” he concluded.
The post SEC to Set up Specialized Unit for Crypto Issuer Filing appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text