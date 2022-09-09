copy link
Merge Ready: Ethereum Completes Last Shadow Fork Before the Transition
George Georgiev - CryptoPotato
2022-09-11 06:21
Days before the estimated date of Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), the protocol went through the last shadow fork.
- Ethereum research and engineering company, Nethermind, took it to Twitter to reveal that the network went through the last shadow fork before The Merge.
Transition in Mainnet-Shadowfork-13 (the last shadowfork before The Merge) was successful for all Nethermind nodes!#TheMerge #Ethereum #Nethermind #MSF13— Nethermind (@nethermindeth) September 9, 2022
- Representing the result of multiple years of research and development, The Merge is a highly-complex process. Shadow forks are designed to help developers test synchronization assumptions in a bid to check network safety during upgrades that are irreversible.
- Meanwhile, 84% of Ethereum’s nodes are marked as “Merge Ready,” according to data from EtherNodes.
- Current estimates based on the hashrate put the date of the event on September 15th.
