Days before the estimated date of Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), the protocol went through the last shadow fork.

Ethereum research and engineering company, Nethermind, took it to Twitter to reveal that the network went through the last shadow fork before The Merge.

Transition in Mainnet-Shadowfork-13 (the last shadowfork before The Merge) was successful for all Nethermind nodes! #TheMerge #Ethereum #Nethermind #MSF13 — Nethermind (@nethermindeth) September 9, 2022

Representing the result of multiple years of research and development, The Merge is a highly-complex process. Shadow forks are designed to help developers test synchronization assumptions in a bid to check network safety during upgrades that are irreversible.

Meanwhile, 84% of Ethereum’s nodes are marked as “Merge Ready,” according to data from EtherNodes.

Current estimates based on the hashrate put the date of the event on September 15th.

The post Merge Ready: Ethereum Completes Last Shadow Fork Before the Transition appeared first on CryptoPotato.