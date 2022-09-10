copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-10)
Binance
2022-09-10 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 1.13% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,123 and $21,678 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,577, up by 1.32%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHB, MIR, and AERGO, up by 51%, 33%, and 30%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Crypto Words ‘Metaverse’ And ‘Altcoin’ Get Spot In Merriam-Webster Dictionary – Yeet!
- How Will Elon Musk’s Deflation Warning Affect Crypto
- The Last Shadow Fork Completions Declare Ethereum To Be Ready for the Merge
- Mark Zuckerberg Questioned About Plans To Combat Crypto Scams
- Payment Firm Bolt Drops $1.5 Bln Deal Amid Crypto Market Downturn
- Bitcoin Miners’ Revenue Drops Below $1B Amid Bearish Market & Increasing Mining Difficulty
- Bitcoin Data Suggests OTC Transfers Have Been More Active Recently
- Dogecoin Co-Founder Slams Cuban for “Running A Crypto Grift,” the Top American Investor Responds
- GoDaddy Sued For Auctioning Off Eth.Link ENS Domain
- Singapore’s Whampoa Group Announces $100M Venture Fund for Crypto Investments
- Hacker Moves $500K in DAI Through Tornado Cash From DAO Maker Exploit
Market movers:
- LUNA: $6.1093 (+21.46%)
- ETH: $1741.25 (+1.20%)
- BNB: $294.9 (+1.13%)
- XRP: $0.3572 (+1.30%)
- ADA: $0.5113 (+3.42%)
- SOL: $34.93 (+0.37%)
- DOT: $7.73 (-0.13%)
- DOGE: $0.06427 (+1.55%)
- MATIC: $0.9001 (+1.23%)
- SHIB: $0.00001319 (+2.89%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- PHB/BUSD (+51%)
- MIR/BUSD (+33%)
- AERGO/BUSD (+30%)
