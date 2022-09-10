Binance Market Update (2022-09-10)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 1.13% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,123 and $21,678 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,577, up by 1.32%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHB , MIR , and AERGO , up by 51%, 33%, and 30%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: