Binance Market Update (2022-09-10)
Binance
2022-09-10 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.07% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,123 and $21,678 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,223, down by -0.22%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHB, USTC, and MIR, up by 55%, 28%, and 27%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Crypto Words ‘Metaverse’ And ‘Altcoin’ Get Spot In Merriam-Webster Dictionary – Yeet!
- How Will Elon Musk’s Deflation Warning Affect Crypto
- The Last Shadow Fork Completions Declare Ethereum To Be Ready for the Merge
- Mark Zuckerberg Questioned About Plans To Combat Crypto Scams
- Payment Firm Bolt Drops $1.5 Bln Deal Amid Crypto Market Downturn
- Bitcoin Miners’ Revenue Drops Below $1B Amid Bearish Market & Increasing Mining Difficulty
- Bitcoin Data Suggests OTC Transfers Have Been More Active Recently
- Dogecoin Co-Founder Slams Cuban for “Running A Crypto Grift,” the Top American Investor Responds
- GoDaddy Sued For Auctioning Off Eth.Link ENS Domain
- Singapore’s Whampoa Group Announces $100M Venture Fund for Crypto Investments
- Hacker Moves $500K in DAI Through Tornado Cash From DAO Maker Exploit
- DBS Enters Metaverse With The SandboxDBS Bank has partnered with the blockchain gaming platform, The Sandbox, to launch its first metaverse project.
- Fed Sends Markets Into A FrenzyRead Binance OTC's weekly trading insights report here.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $5.9249 (+6.39%)
- ETH: $1716.01 (-0.22%)
- BNB: $293.1 (+0.17%)
- XRP: $0.3559 (+2.45%)
- ADA: $0.5145 (+4.28%)
- SOL: $34.51 (-1.37%)
- DOT: $7.66 (-1.67%)
- DOGE: $0.06391 (+0.38%)
- MATIC: $0.8883 (+0.23%)
- SHIB: $0.00001298 (-0.54%)
Top gainers on Binance:
