The Last Shadow Fork Completions Declare Ethereum To Be Ready for the Merge

Jerry Christopher - Today NFT News
2022-09-10 13:15
SNEAK PEEK
  • Ethereum developers confirm the successful execution of the shadow fork.
  • The Merge will decrease the Ethereum energy consumption by ~99.95%.
  • The first shadow fork was carried out on April 11, 2022.
Now when it’s only a few hours left for the very anticipated Merge of Ethereum. The developers of Ethereum (ETH) have announced that the prerequisite shadow forks necessary for the long-anticipated blockchain upgrade known as The Merge have been completed successfully.
Transition in Mainnet-Shadowfork-13 (the last shadowfork before The Merge) was successful for all Nethermind nodes!
#TheMerge #Ethereum #Nethermind #MSF13 pic.twitter.com/sddPPwSR1u
— Nethermind (@nethermindeth) September 9, 2022
The Merge will be the most remarkable upgrade in the history of Ethereum. The Beacon Chain proof-of-stake network will combine with the current Ethereum Mainnet. This will complete Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake and mark proof-of-work’s end.
Also, the Merge will result in to decrease in Ethereum’s energy consumption by ~99.95%. All f this will be counted as an incredibly exciting step toward attaining the more scalability, security, and sustainability goals of Ethereum.
Shadow forks assist developers in stress-testing synchronization assumptions to guarantee network security during upgrades. On April 11, 2022, Ethereum engineers implemented the first shadow fork in response to The Merge.
Nearly six months after the last shadow fork, Mainnet-Shadowfork-13, the Ethereum research and engineering firm Nethermind over the official Twitter account declared that the transition was successful, indicating that the network was prepared to switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus method.
The testnet allowed Ethereum developers to experiment with managing nodes, deploying contracts, and testing the infrastructure, among other features. Shadow forks thus enable developers to assess the effects of network improvements before they take place.
As part of the upgrade, the community must update their Ethereum clients and execute the combination of an execution layer and consensus layer.
The post The last shadow fork completions declare Ethereum to be ready for The Merge appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text