Binance Market Update (2022-09-10)
Binance
2022-09-10 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 1.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,636 and $21,678 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,335, up by 2.63%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNA, MIR, and USTC, up by 179%, 101%, and 66%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Data Suggests OTC Transfers Have Been More Active Recently
- White House Pushes For Net-Zero Carbon Emission In Latest Crypto Report
- Dogecoin Co-Founder Slams Cuban for “Running A Crypto Grift,” the Top American Investor Responds
- Singapore’s DBS Inks Partnership With The Sandbox
- GoDaddy Sued For Auctioning Off Eth.Link ENS Domain
- Singapore’s Whampoa Group Announces $100M Venture Fund for Crypto Investments
- Hacker Moves $500K in DAI Through Tornado Cash From DAO Maker Exploit
- DBS Enters Metaverse With The SandboxDBS Bank has partnered with the blockchain gaming platform, The Sandbox, to launch its first metaverse project.
- Fed Sends Markets Into A FrenzyRead Binance OTC's weekly trading insights report here.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $5.5314 (+178.73%)
- ETH: $1716.97 (+0.57%)
- BNB: $294.4 (+1.24%)
- XRP: $0.3546 (+0.71%)
- ADA: $0.5116 (+3.10%)
- SOL: $34.63 (-2.89%)
- DOT: $7.71 (-1.28%)
- DOGE: $0.06409 (-0.48%)
- MATIC: $0.8878 (+0.21%)
- SHIB: $0.00001297 (-6.08%)
Top gainers on Binance:
