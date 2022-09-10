Binance Market Update (2022-09-10)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 1.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,636 and $21,678 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,335, up by 2.63%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNA , MIR , and USTC , up by 179%, 101%, and 66%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: