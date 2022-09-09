GoDaddy Sued For Auctioning Off Eth.Link ENS Domain

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

GoDaddy Sued For Auctioning Off Eth.Link ENS Domain

Best Owie - Bitcoinist
2022-09-09 23:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Internet domain service provider GoDaddy has been named in the lawsuit in relation to a recently auctioned ENS domain name. The eth.link domain name had belonged to registrant Virgil Griffith who had run into trouble with the United States after being caught trying to help North Korea evade sanctions. So since Griffith was behind bars, he was unable to renew his ownership of the domain name but had had a third party renew it in his stead.
However, the problems began when the eth.link domain name came up for renewal this year. Apparently, the domain registrar had refused to allow a third party to renew the domain ownership for Griffith as it had previously done in the past. Instead of allowing the registration to expire and then auctioning off the domain name.
In the auction that followed, GoDaddy had auctioned off the domain name through a partnership with Dynadot. The platform was placed in charge of auctioning any Uni domains that was not supported by GoDaddy does not support after it acquired Uniregistry but failed to acquire the registry. The domain name fetched a whooping $851,919.30 from the auction.
This move did not sit well with True Names, the developers behind the Ethereum Name Service. The company has partnered with Virgil Griffith to sue the domain issuer to stop the sale and transfer of the eth.link domain to a new owner.

Griffith Wants Eth.link ENS Back

Virgil Griffith and True Names are currently taking GoDaddy to court over the auction of the eth.link domain name. Both parties had collaborated and filed a complaint in a District Court of Arizona to stop GoDaddy from transferring the domain name and for breach of contract.
The eth.link domain is an important one in the ENS niche because it is actually used to help .eth domain names to resolve. The complaint accuses the domain registrar of giving false information to its users regarding the expiration of the domain and giving a false date of when the domain would actually go back to the registration pool. This meant that the original owner did not have the time to actually renew the registration, also saying that the domain name should’ve never been allowed to expire.
The lawsuit names GoDaddy, Inc., GoDaddy.com LLC, Dynadot LLC, and Manifold Finance, Inc. as defendants, with Trues Names, Ltd. and Virgil Griffith named as plaintiffs. The filing also includes a demand for a jury trial for breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, and unfair competition.
The plaintiffs are seeking damages of at least $75,000 in the case with the exclusion of attorney fees. Manifold Finance is currently listed as the new owner of the eth.link domain name, hence its appearance in the list of defendants.
View full text