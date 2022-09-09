Binance Market Update (2022-09-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 5.98% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,252 and $21,445 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,303, up by 10.07%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LUNA , RVN , and ANC , up by 161%, 43%, and 42%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: