Binance Market Update (2022-09-09)
Binance
2022-09-09 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 5.98% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,252 and $21,445 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,303, up by 10.07%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LUNA, RVN, and ANC, up by 161%, 43%, and 42%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- DBS Enters Metaverse With The SandboxDBS Bank has partnered with the blockchain gaming platform, The Sandbox, to launch its first metaverse project.
- Fed Sends Markets Into A FrenzyRead Binance OTC's weekly trading insights report here.
- Weekly Market Highlights - 9 September, 2022
- Indian FM Sitharaman to Discuss Crypto Regulation With IMF Chief
- NFT Weekly Highlights (3 Sep - 9 Sep)
- White House Pushes for Greener Crypto Mining in Latest Report
Market movers:
- LUNA: $5.0658 (+161.08%)
- ETH: $1721.01 (+4.37%)
- BNB: $291.6 (+3.70%)
- XRP: $0.3526 (+2.80%)
- ADA: $0.4944 (+3.50%)
- SOL: $34.79 (+3.97%)
- DOT: $7.74 (+4.31%)
- DOGE: $0.06329 (+3.92%)
- MATIC: $0.8894 (+5.15%)
- SHIB: $0.00001282 (+4.74%)
Top gainers on Binance:
