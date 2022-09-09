Polkadot (DOT) Dethrones Dogecoin To Join Crypto Top 10

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Polkadot (DOT) Dethrones Dogecoin To Join Crypto Top 10

Best Owie - Bitcoinist
2022-09-09 17:00
The struggle to stay in the top 10 has been getting harder for Dogecoin in recent times. This list which comprises the largest coins based on their market cap, has seen entrants come and go, but Dogecoin has managed to retain its position here for the longest time. That is until the bear market had hit in full bloom, and DOGE had a hard time keeping up. Once again, the meme coin has been displaced from the top 10.
Polkadot Takes The Lead
Over the last several weeks, Dogecoin had been able to reclaim the 10th position, which it held through the downtrend. However, with the most recent recovery, Polkadot had seen one of the largest gains, causing its market cap to surge significantly.
The 9% gains in the last 24 hours alone pushed DOT’s price above $7.7, and this brought its market cap to more than $8.6 billion. This put it over $200 million higher than the market cap of Dogecoin, making it the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
Polkadot had been one of the cryptocurrencies that had found favor in the eyes of investors during the infamous DeFi summer. The gains made from staking made it incredibly popular among investors, and even though its price had taken a hit during the downtrend, the token is now making an impressive comeback.
Dogecoin still remains one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the market. The digital asset is down more than 80% from its all-time high price but continues to maintain a high position on the crypto top 10. Transactions remain high on the network even with the low prices.
Data shows that DOGE recorded almost $1 billion in large transactions in the last week alone. These whale transactions were those of $100,000 in value or higher, showing interest from large investors. Its long-term holder composition also remains high, with 67% of all holders having held their tokens for more than one year at this point.
As for Polkadot, the cryptocurrency has begun to register a bullish trend in the short term. It has registered support above $7.6, a coveted price point for the digital asset. There is no telling how long DOT will hold the 10th place, though, as it had previously overtaken Dogecoin for the 10th, but DOGE has reclaimed it not long after.
Nevertheless, for now, the gains recorded by DOT are outpacing DOGE. In the last 7 days, DOT’s price is up 6.57%, whereas DOGE is up only 2.39%.
View full text