Cardano Network Comes Close To 7,000 NFT Projects As The Vasil Hard Fork Approaches

In a recent revelation made via Twitter of the outstanding statistics of the potential sector of the NFTs, it has come to notice that Cardano is marching towards registering a total of 7,000 NFT projects as it approaches the much-awaited Vasil hard fork.

Yesterday, we have got an overview of the NFT landscape of the @Cardano ecosystem. Let's take a glance at some outstanding statistics of this potential sector.

The Cardano network is definitely gaining traction due to the fact that it is undergoing several necessary upgrades to accommodate the sector. During this process, the network is alluring more and more NFT projects that are potent enough to hit new milestones.

On September 8, 2022, Cardano’s statistics revealed that the total number of NFT projects on the network is approaching the mark of 7,000 NFT projects with 15 marketplaces. In addition, it should be noted that they have managed to attract a trading volume of around $459 million.

It was revealed that JpegstoreNFT, the largest marketplace as per the trading volume, accounted for 64.19% of the total volume on the Cardano network. This has led Cardano to stand in the position of recording the most notable growth in the NFT segment.

Another milestone accomplished by the network marks the announcement of its plans to unveil the first NFT lending service. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that the recent Cardano NFT milestones are a great step toward the platform’s step to achieving mass adoption in the crypto ecosystem.

It’s about time for the Vasil hard fork of the Cardano network, which is scheduled for September 22, ahead of which Cardano continues to record notable activity. Most recently, on September 5, the Cardano network added more than $2.1 billion in market capitalization in a matter of just seven days.

