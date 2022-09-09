Binance Market Update (2022-09-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 6.52% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,092 and $21,349 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,269, up by 10.42%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LUNA , ANC , and POLY , up by 187%, 55%, and 41%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: