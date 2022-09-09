copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-09)
Binance
2022-09-09 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 6.52% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,092 and $21,349 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,269, up by 10.42%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LUNA, ANC, and POLY, up by 187%, 55%, and 41%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Weekly Market Highlights - 9 September, 2022
- Indian FM Sitharaman to Discuss Crypto Regulation With IMF Chief
- NFT Weekly Highlights (3 Sep - 9 Sep)
- White House Pushes for Greener Crypto Mining in Latest Report
Market movers:
- LUNA: $5.5664 (+187.11%)
- ETH: $1719.92 (+5.38%)
- BNB: $292.5 (+4.43%)
- XRP: $0.3475 (+4.20%)
- ADA: $0.4934 (+4.78%)
- SOL: $34.99 (+4.64%)
- DOT: $7.79 (+7.45%)
- DOGE: $0.06367 (+4.88%)
- MATIC: $0.8862 (+5.97%)
- SHIB: $0.00001305 (+7.58%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text