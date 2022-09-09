TipMeACoffee Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds On BNBChain

TipMeACoffee, a decentralized social media platform, announced via a Medium post on Friday that it has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on the BNBChain mainnet. This integration means that TipMeACoffee now has access to high-quality, tamper-proof price feeds needed to help provide accurate price conversions to its platform users. This will provide its users with stronger assurances that price conversions of our native token are calculated using fair market rates.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by more than 8% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.882 at press time.