Loopring Now Supports Creating NFT Collections

The Loopring team announced via Twitter on Thursday that it now supports the creation of NFT collections on its blockchain. The team said NFTs already created in marketplaces with collection metadata will be auto-recognized by its mobile and web applications. This latest development comes a few months after the team introduced advanced NFT minting on its blockchain. With its advanced NFT minting feature, users don’t need technical skills to mint NFTs on the blockchain.

Loopring aims to build an open protocol for scalable, non-custodial, orderbook-based exchanges on Ethereum by leveraging zero-knowledge proofs. LRC , Loopring’s native token, is up by more than 6.90% today and is trading at $0.3610 at press time.