NEAR Protocol’s Javascript SDK Is Now Live

The Near Protocol announced via Twitter on Thursday that its Javascript Software Development Kit (SDK) is now live. The SDK brings together a group of tools that enable the programming of mobile applications. The Near Protocol team is now urging developers to check out its Javascript SDK and build on its blockchain.

NEAR Protocol is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps similarly usable to those on today’s web. The network runs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Nightshade, which aims to provide dynamic scalability and stabilize fees. NEAR is trading at $4.814, up by 7.12% in the last 24 hours.