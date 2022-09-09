Curve Launches On The Kava Network

The Kava Network team announced via Twitter on Thursday that the exchange liquidity pool Curve has launched on its network. This latest development comes ahead of the Kava 11 mainnet upgrade, which will usher in certain features such as Metamask support for all Kava transactions, Kava liquid staking, Protocol Owned Liquidity, and the Kava Earn.

Kava aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets. KAVA is up by more than 6% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $1.728 at press time.