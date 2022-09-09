copy link
Curve Launches On The Kava Network
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-09-09 14:41
The Kava Network team announced via Twitter on Thursday that the exchange liquidity pool Curve has launched on its network. This latest development comes ahead of the Kava 11 mainnet upgrade, which will usher in certain features such as Metamask support for all Kava transactions, Kava liquid staking, Protocol Owned Liquidity, and the Kava Earn.
Kava aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets. KAVA is up by more than 6% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $1.728 at press time.
Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum that is designed for efficient stablecoin trading. CRV is the native utility token in the Curve platform and is used for voting in platform governance, and as a reward for liquidity providers. A portion of the trading fees collected is used to conduct constant CRV token burns. CRV is trading at $1.216, up by more than 6% in the last 24 hours.
