The Binions NFT Collection Is Now Live On The Pancakeswap NFT Marketplace

The Pancakeswap team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the Binions NFT collection is now live on its NFT marketplace. The Binions are a mixed tribe of adorably creepy monsters indigenous to the BNB Chain.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by more than 4% today and is currently trading at $4.244.