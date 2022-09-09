Celer Network Announces A Partnership With Diffusion Finance

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has partnered with Diffusion Finance on Evmos, the Ethereum Virtual Machine on Cosmos. The partnership has led to the launch of 3 Celer-token pools that are now available to Diffusion Finance users. The move is designed to boost liquidity on Evmos, the team added.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by more than 5.89% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01851.