Binance Market Update (2022-09-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 5.72% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,011 and $20,970 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,790, up by 8.10%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include POLY , GLM , and RVN , up by 64%, 25%, and 23%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: