Binance Market Update (2022-09-09)
Binance
2022-09-09 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 5.72% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,011 and $20,970 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,790, up by 8.10%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include POLY, GLM, and RVN, up by 64%, 25%, and 23%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Weekly Market Highlights - 9 September, 2022
- Indian FM Sitharaman to Discuss Crypto Regulation With IMF Chief
- NFT Weekly Highlights (3 Sep - 9 Sep)
- White House Pushes for Greener Crypto Mining in Latest Report
- Sony Music Becomes Latest Entertainment Business to Embrace NFTsSony Music has filed for a trademark to use the Columbia Records logo for non-fungible token-backed (NFT) media, according to the application.
- Bitcoin Flat at $19K as ECB Raises Interest Rates by 75 Basis PointsIn an attempt to fight galloping inflation, the European Central Bank raised its key interest ratesby 75 basis points.
- The Next Bull Run May Be Some Time Off, But These Are the Trends That Will Lead It: MessariCrypto analytics firm Messari has identified seven unique trends that could catalyze the next great crypto bull run.
- The Number of Active Addresses for BUSD Reached a 1-Month High
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9844 (-1.06%)
- ETH: $1707.6 (+5.13%)
- BNB: $290.9 (+4.53%)
- XRP: $0.3523 (+5.73%)
- ADA: $0.496 (+5.02%)
- SOL: $35.67 (+8.42%)
- DOT: $7.81 (+9.69%)
- DOGE: $0.06436 (+6.27%)
- MATIC: $0.8865 (+5.79%)
- SHIB: $0.00001374 (+12.72%)
Top gainers on Binance:
