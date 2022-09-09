Polygon Aims to Hire 200 New Members by 2023

As prices slumped and markets crashed during 2022, many companies in the blockchain sphere were forced to lay off staff.

This was not limited to the now infamous firms that were at the heart of the crash – even major, otherwise, well-managed firms like Coinbase, Gemini, or OpenSea were forced to cut operational costs, both by letting staff go or otherwise.

Good Management Leads to Good Finances

However, not all companies had to take such measures – Binance, among others, has been hiring for the past few months. Now another large player is enacting a major hiring push in anticipation of an expansion in 2023.

In a recent interview carried out by Bloomberg, Polygon spokesperson Bhumika Srivastava – a Dubai-based company founded in India that aims to improve the Ethereum blockchain by making transactions more efficient – announced that Polygon seeks to hire approximately 200 more people this year.

This would be an increase in personnel of nearly 40%, which, in tandem with a private sale of tokens worth $450 million earlier this year, indicates that the company’s finances must be in tip-top shape.

Polygon Is Hiring Both for Existing and New Projects

Although Polygon is based in Dubai, the current hiring push targets prospective personnel from around the world. The positions in question can be filled remotely, providing an attractive salary for digital nomads and the like.

However, Polygon is not anticipating an easy hiring campaign, despite being prepared to offer high salaries. According to Linkedin, the compensation for an experienced Solidity developer can shoot as high as $400k per year, with the average set at $101k.

Overall, tech talent is difficult to hire, even if it is a Web 2 organization. It is difficult to hire the quality talent you want, especially as Web3 skills is something that’s still getting built.

Some new employees will be added to the team already working on current Polygon developments, with an undisclosed number set to be assigned to new projects still in the pipeline.

So far, Polygon has not publicly disclosed what these might be. However, 30 new hires were sourced from One Planet, an NFT platform that moved its ecosystem to Polygon shortly after the Terra debacle, indicating further development of NFT projects may be one of Polygon’s upcoming projects.

