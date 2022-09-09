Former Netflix and Marvel Executive With 15 Years of Entertainment Industry Experience Joins Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu has made yet another addition to its Metaverse team.

According to a recent blog post, Brandie Konopasek, an entertainment veteran who has been in the industry for over 15 years, is the latest to join Shiba Inu’s Metaverse team.

Konopasek’s Exploit in the Entertainment Space

Since her venture into the entertainment space, Konopasek has participated in developing more than 100 projects for top brands, including Netflix, Disney, Marvel, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jon Favareau, etc.

Konopasek was also instrumental in releasing high-grossing movies of all time. In her statement to Shiba Inu, Konopasek said it is a thrilling experience to know the SHIBArmy, supporters of the project, and also joining the Shiba Inu project.

“Emerging technology is at the heart of everything I do and is such a creatively driven process. This decentralized community has come to the table with a breathtaking vision, and I can’t wait to see it released to the world,” Konopasek said.

The announcement did not disclose the role Konopasek would play in the Metaverse project. However, it is expected that she will be given a suitable role according to her expertise and experience that will contribute positively to the success of Shiba Inu’s Metaverse.

Shiba Inu Focused on the Success of Its Metaverse Project

In its quest to ensure the success of the Metaverse project, Shiba Inu has been making important additions to the team since last year. Shiba Inu added game veteran William Volk to become the consultant for its upcoming game Shiba Eternity.

In a similar development, Shiba Inu also added entertainment veteran Marcie Jastrow and former Sony technical artist David Kern to the Metaverse project.

Shiba Inu’s Metaverse project has been making significant moves since it went live in March. Recall that the virtual land for the Metaverse project went on sale in April, with the community flocking to own different plots in strategic places. However, Shiba Inu coin holders were left out. A month later, the team behind Shiba Inu granted interested investors the opportunity to purchase plots of land using SHIB.