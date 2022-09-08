Binance Market Update (2022-09-08)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 2.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,990 and $19,465 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,355, up by 1.85%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include POLY , AERGO , and PLA , up by 95%, 52%, and 41%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: