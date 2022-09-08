copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-08)
Binance
2022-09-08 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 2.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,990 and $19,465 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,355, up by 1.85%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include POLY, AERGO, and PLA, up by 95%, 52%, and 41%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Sony Music Becomes Latest Entertainment Business to Embrace NFTsSony Music has filed for a trademark to use the Columbia Records logo for non-fungible token-backed (NFT) media, according to the application.
- Bitcoin Flat at $19K as ECB Raises Interest Rates by 75 Basis PointsIn an attempt to fight galloping inflation, the European Central Bank raised its key interest ratesby 75 basis points.
- The Next Bull Run May Be Some Time Off, But These Are the Trends That Will Lead It: MessariCrypto analytics firm Messari has identified seven unique trends that could catalyze the next great crypto bull run.
- The Number of Active Addresses for BUSD Reached a 1-Month High
- The Sandbox Instagram account compromised amid 2FA security
- Apple Crypto Scam Had Thousands of Viewers Amid iPhone 14 Unveiling: Report
- Aave Suspends ETH Loans As Ethereum Merge Approaches
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9407 (+1.19%)
- ETH: $1649.47 (+5.07%)
- BNB: $281.1 (+3.92%)
- XRP: $0.3432 (+2.82%)
- ADA: $0.4777 (+1.36%)
- SOL: $33.47 (+4.69%)
- DOT: $7.43 (+4.21%)
- DOGE: $0.0609 (+0.79%)
- MATIC: $0.8457 (+1.77%)
- SHIB: $0.00001224 (+0.16%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- POLY/BUSD (+95%)
- AERGO/BUSD (+52%)
- PLA/BUSD (+41%)
