BAYC Outperforms With Sales Worth $490K in 48 Hours

Once again BAYC has outperformed and given the NFT world a reason to appreciate its worth. The Apes have done extraordinary in the last 48 hours by earning $490K in sales. Find out more about the Apes that have been sold along with their details.

#9357

This Ape with a blue background has been bought by a user named Godfather65. It is dressed in caveman pelt which is a very rare trait possessed by only 2% Apes. It also wears a fez, which is again a rare trait shared by 4% Apes. The color of the fur is a rare tan with 6% Apes having it. The mouth is unshaven and eyes are closed, a trait acquired by 7% Apes.

The price of the Ape is 71ETH with an all-time average price of 36.1033ETH.

#629

This Ape has a purple background and is owned by a user named TheUnfungiblesSociety. It wears a black holes T, a rare trait with 2% Apes having it. Also, it has a silver stud and army hat, which is acquired by only 3% Apes. The fur is dark brown in color, eyes are coined and mouth is discomfort, a trait that is owned by only 2% Apes.

The price of the Ape is 77ETH with an all-time average price of 80.4083ETH.

#8749

This Ape has a purple background and has been purchased by F89652. Wearing a black holes T, the same as Ape#629 and a party hat, an extremely rare trait with only 1% Apes having it. Eyes are bored, the color of fur is blue, a trait with 5% Apes. Mouth is unshaven, which is a trait with 4% Apes having it.

The price of the Ape is 80ETH with an all-time average price of 27.1918ETH.

#8485

The Ape has a new punk blue color background and has been purchased by a user named 02FEF8. It has silver studs and a spinner hat which is acquired by 2% Apes. The fur color is brown, mouth is bored and wears sunglasses too, which is owned by just 4% Apes.

The price of the Ape is 77ETH with an all-time average price of 19.9088ETH.

