Feed
USD
Flash news
BAYC Outperforms With Sales Worth $490K in 48 Hours

Manjul Mishra - Today NFT News
2022-09-09 03:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Once again BAYC has outperformed and given the NFT world a reason to appreciate its worth. The Apes have done extraordinary in the last 48 hours by earning $490K in sales. Find out more about the Apes that have been sold along with their details.

#9357

This Ape with a blue background has been bought by a user named Godfather65. It is dressed in caveman pelt which is a very rare trait possessed by only 2% Apes. It also wears a fez, which is again a rare trait shared by 4% Apes. The color of the fur is a rare tan with 6% Apes having it. The mouth is unshaven and eyes are closed, a trait acquired by 7% Apes.
The price of the Ape is 71ETH with an all-time average price of 36.1033ETH.

#629

This Ape has a purple background and is owned by a user named TheUnfungiblesSociety. It wears a black holes T, a rare trait with 2% Apes having it. Also, it has a silver stud and army hat, which is acquired by only 3% Apes. The fur is dark brown in color, eyes are coined and mouth is discomfort, a trait that is owned by only 2% Apes.
The price of the Ape is 77ETH with an all-time average price of 80.4083ETH.

#8749

This Ape has a purple background and has been purchased by F89652. Wearing a black holes T, the same as Ape#629 and a party hat, an extremely rare trait with only 1% Apes having it. Eyes are bored, the color of fur is blue, a trait with 5% Apes. Mouth is unshaven, which is a trait with 4% Apes having it.
The price of the Ape is 80ETH with an all-time average price of 27.1918ETH.

#8485

The Ape has a new punk blue color background and has been purchased by a user named 02FEF8. It has silver studs and a spinner hat which is acquired by 2% Apes. The fur color is brown, mouth is bored and wears sunglasses too, which is owned by just 4% Apes.
The price of the Ape is 77ETH with an all-time average price of 19.9088ETH.
The post BAYC outperforms with sales worth $490K in 48 hours appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text