Euler Finance Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Ethereum

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Euler Finance, a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol, has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on the Ethereum mainnet. The integration means that Euler Finance now has access to industry-leading data that help underpin the airtight security and reliability that users expect of Euler’s lending and borrowing functionality.

Euler Finance said the Chainlink integration enables direct deposits of stETH, the staked ETH version by Lido Finance.