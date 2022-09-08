Pancakeswap Submits A New Rewards Adjustment Proposal

The Pancakeswap team told its community members via Twitter on Wednesday that it has new rewards adjustment proposal. The goal of the proposal is to redirect rewards to high-value, high-performing farms and make room for upcoming new Syrup Pools, the team added.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by more than 3% today and is currently trading at $4.069.