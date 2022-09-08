copy link
Pancakeswap Submits A New Rewards Adjustment Proposal
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-09-08 13:54
The Pancakeswap team told its community members via Twitter on Wednesday that it has new rewards adjustment proposal. The goal of the proposal is to redirect rewards to high-value, high-performing farms and make room for upcoming new Syrup Pools, the team added.
PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by more than 3% today and is currently trading at $4.069.
